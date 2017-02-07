﻿Heavenly Spa Therapies

Spa treatments are the only methods that soothe, rejuvenate and revitalize the body, soul and spirit. There are many ancient and modern methods of spa treatments. In this article series we will explore the most delicious and beneficial ones.

Thalassotherapy

Thalassotherapy is from the Greek word thalassos, meaning "sea" It is the therapeutic use of seawater to treat various diseases. It is said that trace elements of magnesium, potassium, calcium sulphates and sodium, found in seawater, are absorbed through the skin providing medical benefits to the user. Seawater, seaweed, algae, mud and sand are all key ingredients of Thalassotherapy. Thalassotherapy is always done on the coast as sea water loses its healing quality quickly after being stored. So it is best to go to a spa near the sea to enjoy the benefits of Thalassotherapy.

The health benefits of pure sea water have been proven over hundreds of years. Mud baths, underwater showers, hydro-massage, aromatherapy, and seaweed, mud and algae wraps are all used in Thalassotherapy to revitalize and improve circulation of the body. The different forms are used according to the disease and patient temperament. Thalassotherapy has been found to help patients suffering from hypertension, arteriosclerosis, asthma, bronchitis, muscle atrophy, rheumatic arthritis, weight loss, cellulite reduction, post-natal toning, back problems, water retention, depression and sleeping disorders.

Types of Thalassotherapy There are many different kinds of Thalassotherapy, mainlyIonization- In this the seawater is ionized with negative ions and is then inhaled or sprayed. This is a wonderful method for those suffering from upper respiratory tract problems.

Hydro massage- In this massage is preformed with the patient and masseuse inside the water in a tub or pool.

Balneotherapy- underwater massages where jets of water are used.

Vinothérapie- a combination of thermal spring water, indigo-elements with wine and grape extracts are mixed into Seaweed, mud or algae wraps. This method helps to strength blood vessels and encourages circulation

Massages

Massages are an ancient method used for centuries to treat pains, injuries and disease. In a massage structured or unstructured pressure is applied, manually with the hands or feet or with aids.

The health benefits of massage are relaxing and improved circulation. They are especially beneficial for pain management and stress management.

Types of massages

There are many different massages, originating from all over the world Ayurvedic

Abhyanga Massage- Abhyanga is performed by two masseuses working in tandem, using a heated blend of specially selected herbal oils. This massage originated in India.

Barefoot Deep Tissue- Barefoot Deep Tissue is a blend of Eastern barefoot techniques with Western manual medicine. Massage is applied by the masseuse's feet and no oils are used.

Deep tissue massage- Deep tissue techniques are intended for more focused massage work. Specific joint, muscle or muscle group, are accessed through the deeper layers of the soft tissue.

Foot or sole massage- Foot massage is practiced by the Chinese who believe that each spot on the sole of the foot corresponds to an internal organ. The ailments are healed when the aching spots of the sole are treated by massage.

Hot Stone Massage – is done by using particular stones. The heat of the stones is great for stress reduction. The hardness of the stones allows the masseuse to address specific problem areas with more detailed work or deeper pressure. Neuromuscular therapy- Neuromuscular Therapy (NMT) is used for pain relief and precise problems. NMT reduces pain, tension, postural imbalance, and lengthens and strengthens tissues.

